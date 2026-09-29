HealthPartners set to acquire Essentia Health amid spate of industry mergers in Minnesota

Two of the largest healthcare systems operating in Minnesota, Essentia Health and HealthPartners, are set to merge after its respective boards of directors agreed to an affiliation agreement Tuesday.

In a joint news release, the systems — which will just be called HealthPartners — said the merger involves nearly two dozen hospitals, 135-plus clinics and 6,000 healthcare professionals.

HealthPartners CEO Andrea Walsh will lead the combined systems, while Essentia CEO Dr. David Herman will become "president of combined clinical care group operations," the release said.

"HealthPartners and Essentia Health share a belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality care and coverage, close to home and centered on their needs," Walsh said in a statement.

The acquisition comes on the heels of two other major healthcare system mergers in the state: Sanford Health and North Memorial, which was approved earlier this month, and the pending Allina Health-Sutter Health merger.

The announcement drew concern from several healthcare unions. In a joint statement from AFSCME Council 65, Healthcare For All MN, ISAIAH, Minnesota Nurses Association and SEIU Healthcare MN & IA, union leaders said the "news feels a bit like groundhog day."

"As with the other deals, workers are worried about cuts to jobs and services, and patients are worried about rising costs," union officials wrote in a joint statement. "These are real concerns for Minnesotans across our state, and we are once again calling on Attorney General Keith Ellison to use his power within the law to provide oversight into this proposed merger and ensure the interests of Minnesota's workers and patients are protected."

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office says they will be reviewing the proposed transaction under state law and is inviting public input as part of that review.

"Proposed health care consolidation requires close scrutiny," Attorney General Keith Ellison said. "As we have done several times now, we will conduct a thorough review of this potential acquisition to ensure it complies with the law and is in the public interest. As long as I am Attorney General, I will use every tool at my disposal to both protect and improve Minnesotans' access to high-quality, affordable healthcare."

HealthPartners and Essentia officials said the merger is expected to occur on Jan. 1, 2027, if it successfully passes through the regulatory process.

This story will be updated.