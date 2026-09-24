Community rallies for collective benefit agreement amid potential Allina, Sutter Health merger

A potential merger between Allina and Sutter Health has concerned community members pushing for patient and worker protections.

The group is looking for an agreement similar to when North Memorial Health merged with Sanford Health back in August.

They want a community benefit agreement that guarantees patient care comes first and that the acquisition of Allina and Sutter Health does not send costs through the roof.

Health care workers, community, and union members joined faith leaders to share their deep concerns about the merger between Allina and Sutter Health.

"Allina and Sutter Health have still yet to make enforceable commitments to address concerns being raised about the accusation, particularly around cuts to services and protecting Minnesotans from rising healthcare costs," said one rallygoer at Powderhorn Park.

The group wants an oversight agreement with the Minnesota Attorney General's office.

"Hospitals and corporate entities that make money off of health care need to absolutely have at the forefront how are they going to make sure health care remains affordable for people instead of thinking how can I make the most money out of this deal," said Minister JaNae Bates Martin.

"Joining Sutter Health is an urgently needed, proactive solution that will help preserve and strengthen Allina Health's ability to invest in the people, facilities and research to improve care and strengthen services today and into the future. We look forward to continuing productive and meaningful dialogue with all members of our community," Allina Health said in a statement.

"Thousands of people here in Minnesota are saying do not come here and merge these hospitals if that means you are going to raise the cost of care, you are going to close our hospitals, you're going to make it harder for workers to do their jobs," Bates Martin said.

There is a online petition in circulation to get Allina and Sutter Health groups to engage community about their concerns with the acquisition.

Allina says it has valued its meetings with the coalition and the vision is to improve access and affordability and support a strong healthcare workforce through the integration.