Hennepin Healthcare, state's busiest trauma center, could close without action on sales tax, officials say

Hennepin County lawmakers plan to urge state legislators Wednesday morning to save Hennepin Healthcare, the state's busiest Level 1 trauma center, which officials say could close this year without immediate action.

The hospital has already cut five departments but is maintaining its Level 1 trauma center, hyperbaric chamber and renowned burn center.

Jake Laferriere, a former Minneapolis firefighter who was treated at HCMC's burn center, said the hospital saved his life and continued to support his recovery through physical and occupational therapy.

"I have never felt a pain that cut so deep that you start crying for no reason, it literally hits your whole soul, your body as a human," Laferriere said. "I am eternally grateful for that hospital. It has to stay around; we have to fight for that hospital."

State lawmakers must pass a sales tax, known as the ballpark tax because it helps fund Target Field, to keep the hospital operating. The county cannot enact the tax without state approval.

Multiple leaders said that if the state does not act this legislative session, the hospital would likely close as soon as this year.

The county will present its case to lawmakers on Wednesday morning.

The CEO of North Memorial Hospital will also attend the presentation to explain how HCMC's closure would affect their hospital as well.