Hazeltine National Golf Club preparing for Women's PGA Championship

Things are taking shape. Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, looks a little different.

"I call it a chameleon," said Hazeltine's head golf professional, Kyle Brandt. "Every day, we prepare the golf course to be championship-ready. And then to see it come to life with the grandstands taking form. A month ago, we had nothing. And now we've got six, eight big corporate chalets out there."

The best women's golfers in the world will tee it up at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship later in June. Laura Frick is the first-ever female PGA member to serve as championship director.

"It's the amount of energy that I truly feel from, not only myself but the whole team around me. The Hazeltine team, the community here in the Twin Cities. Everyone truly has wrapped their arms around it," Frick said.

A storyline is gaining momentum. Nelly Korda, the world number one and the most famous and popular player in America, just won the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday. The victory means she'll be looking for her third consecutive major championship victory when she tees off at Hazeltine.

"The opportunity to come back here, there's so many storylines," said PGA of America CEO Terry Clark. "[Korda] did great in 2019, finishing third. The opportunity to go from that beginning of her career to where she's playing so well right now is amazing."

"It was funny to see her just laugh," said Brandt, referencing Korda's lip-in putt to clinch the title on Sunday. "She was obviously thankful it dropped. But we're super excited to have 156 of the world's best return."