Meet "Havoc," a Minnesota flag football player gearing up for the Special Olympics USA Games

The Special Olympic USA Games are nearly underway in the Twin Cities, with thousands of athletes from across the country competing. That includes one Minnesota flag football star nicknamed "Havoc."

With a little help from his mother, Kyle Kauffman geared up for battle at practice, just days before competition begins.

Kauffman plays both sides of the ball — rushing quarterbacks on defense and contributing on offense as a center, receiver and running back.

"His nickname is 'Havoc' because he creates a lot of havoc in the backfield when he's rushing the quarterback," teammate Jeremy Kuhn said.

"I just create havoc," Kauffman said.

"He's a mad dog back there," Chad Libby, Stallions coach, said. "He'll chase that quarterback down and keep after it. At running back, he's shifty. He's just a great person on and off the field."

"He's always got a positive outlook," Kuhn said. "Win or lose, he brings positive energy. He's also a goofball — you can always count on him for a good joke."

WCCO

Kuhn is Kauffman's Unified partner.

"That basically means that you got athletes with and without intellectual disabilities competing together on the field," Kuhn said.

"Jeremy's cool and it's cool to have a roommate like Jeremy," Kauffman said.

"After competing together for a decade, you grow close," Kuhn said. "He's like a little brother."

"[Kauffman is] just a great human," Libby said. "A lot of our Special Olympics athletes have taught me a lot about life and what's important at the end of the day. I love Kyle and just his spirit that he brings to our team."

The opening ceremony for the Special Olympics USA Games is Saturday evening at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

Kauffman and his teammates play their first game on Monday.