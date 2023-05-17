Have you had to mow your lawn already or are you letting it grow before you trim it down?
When is the perfect time to mow your lawn?
Are you an early bird that gives your lawn a much needed haircut after a long Minnesota winter, or do you wait until the ground is fully thawed?
Some of you may participate in No-Mow May, a movement aim at helping our struggling pollinators. Are there benefits or drawbacks to waiting?
When do you mow your lawn? We want your feedback! Chime in on Facebook or Twitter.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.