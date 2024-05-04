Twin Cities hat maker Karen Morris' creations are much more than wearable art

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday. While the event is technically a horse race, it's perhaps better known for its fashion — specifically the hats.

For local hat maker Karen Morris, her designs serve as an outlet for so much more than just wearable art.

"My life is more colorful," she said.

Bright, bold and beautiful are just some of the ways to describe the designs she's dreamed up in her Roseville studio.

Her handmade creations graced the pages of Harper's Bizzaar magazine with Nicki Minaj and took center stage at the Billboard Music Awards with Rebel Wilson.

"It just feels very unreal," Morris laughed.

The journey for this humble hatmaker started after she moved to Minnesota from Hong Kong with her husband in 2008.

"From Hong Kong to here is a big change," she said.

A big change that also came with a big adjustment.

"I didn't have any family or friends here, so I quickly had depression," she said. "My husband said, 'You need to find something to make you happy.'"

She decided on hats, first as a hobby. But even as a lifelong fan of fashion, she had no fashion background having studied marketing in college. She tried to learn the craft of couture on her own, but she quickly realized there was much more to it than what she could find in books and videos online.

"You really need to find somebody to learn the tricks," she said.

She traveled to Europe to learn from different hat-making mentors and soon became a milliner with a mind of her own.

Morris said attention to detail is always top of mind with every hat she makes.

"[I try] to make sure the stitches are as small as possible," she said.

February through May is her busy season, where she normally receives upwards of 30 orders for hats. This year, she said she's received double the amount of orders.

Morris' millinery magic can take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks to happen. These days she finds herself working seven days a week just to keep up.

"I don't know," she said. "I just feel happy."

Morris is holding a special Kentucky Derby party Saturday afternoon hoping to raise money for a good cause.

The Winner's Circle Kentucky Derby Party takes place at the Canopy By Hilton hotel in Minneapolis' Mill District from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can see Morris' hats in a fashion show, participate in a silent auction and more.

Proceeds from the event will go to "This Old Horse," a local nonprofit that takes care of horses after their racing days are over.