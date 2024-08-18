Hastings man left explosive device near elementary school, charges say

HASTINGS, Minn. — A 57-year-old man is accused of leaving an explosive device near a southeast metro elementary school early last year.

The man from Hastings is charged with one count of possessing an explosive/incendiary device, according to a complaint filed in Dakota County last Wednesday.

On Feb. 10, 2023, charging documents say someone reported finding what they thought might be a small "cherry bomb" near an elementary school in Hastings. The reporting party had taken the item home and placed it in their garage. She reportedly thought it had been garbage before realizing it was an explosive.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad and FBI were contacted regarding the explosive.

Charges say that on Aug. 10, 2023, the FBI concluded the item was a "certified improved explosive device," also known as an IED, and that it was functional.

Investigators found DNA on the internal and external complements of the IED and were able to link it to the suspect.

When detained in September 2023, charges state the man initially claimed he had never built bombs, explosives or fireworks and denied having placed anything near the school. When asked about his DNA being on the device, the suspect allegedly said "I probably had it at one time."

Later, he told investigators that he had tossed "like a M80 or something like that" around his birthday, which is Feb. 9. He added that he walks down the street where the IED had been found "all the time," charges say.

The man was arrested last Wednesday and is being held on a $150,000 bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11.