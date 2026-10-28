State senator says Hastings needs $80 million for water plants as 3M hearing nears

A hearing is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday in Hastings' lawsuit against 3M, which the city filed this summer. Hastings claims the company leaked cancer-causing "forever chemicals," known as PFAS, into its drinking water for decades.

DFL state Sen. Judy Seeberger gathered with families Tuesday night at a local church to discuss next steps. She says it will cost about $80 million to build the three new water treatment plants needed to make the water safe.

"We're not going to roll over. There is hope. We're doing good things. We're making things safer and cleaner for our next generation," a speaker at the meeting said.

The state has contributed some money, but there is a long way to go.

WCCO reported in November 2024 that Hastings planned to build three treatment facilities at a projected cost of $70 million, with about $14.5 million expected from settlement money tied to 3M pollution.