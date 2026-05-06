Haskell's Port of Excelsior near Lake Minnetonka damaged in overnight fire

A popular restaurant near Lake Minnetonka sustained "fairly extensive damage" in an overnight fire, officials said.

Interim Excelsior Fire Chief Nate Basinger said the call came in around 1:30 a.m., and police responded to Haskell's Port of Excelsior first to find "quite a bit of fire."

There were no injuries, and the fire's cause is not yet known.

It took firefighters from five departments about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, Basinger said. While the restaurant was heavily damaged, crews prevented the fire from spreading to the liquor store housed in the same building.

Patti Bauerly

Basinger said the restaurant is a big part of the community in Excelsior.

"I think it's definitely going to have an impact, for sure," Basinger said. "Like I said, it's been an institution for as long as we've been around here."

The owner was on-site and working with investigators, Basinger said.