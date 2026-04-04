Hartman scores twice to lead the Wild to a 4-1 win over the Senators

Ryan Hartman scored twice to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Jonas Brodin and Jake Middleton also scored for the Wild (43-21-12), and Jesper Wallstedt made 33 saves.

Linus Ullmark stopped 19 shots for the Senators (39-27-10). Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa.

Minnesota built a 3-0 lead through the first two periods and extended its advantage midway through the third on a great effort by Quinn Hughes. Hughes kept the puck in at the line, spun and found Middleton on the opposite side. Middleton fired through traffic for his second goal of the season.

Batherson spoiled Wallstedt's shutout attempt with just over three minutes remaining in the game. Batherson then left the game, but returned after a brief absence.

The Wild capitalized on a Senators turnover late in the first that led to Hartman's first goal of the game. Hartman scored his second of the game and 22nd of the season when Mats Zuccharello found him at the top of the slot and he beat Ullmark on the glove side at 15:31 of the second.

Jake Sanderson returned to Ottawa's lineup after missing 13 games with an upper-body injury.

Wild: At the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday afternoon.

Senators: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.