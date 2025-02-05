Minnesota Twins and Harrison Bader agree to 1-year contract, AP source says

Republicans launch recall efforts in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Outfielder Harrison Bader and the Minnesota Twins have agreed to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement, which includes a mutual option for 2026, had not been finalized.

A Gold Glove winner for St. Louis in 2021, Bader will be playing for his fifth team in five seasons.

He hit .236 with 12 homers, 51 RBIs and 17 stolen bases in 25 attempts for the New York Mets last year. He was limited to just two postseason starts in 12 games.

New York Mets' Harrison Bader hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in New York. Adam Hunger / AP

Bader is expected to provide an experienced right-handed bat off the bench and excellent defense in the outfield that can keep the Twins from too much of a drop-off in the field when Byron Buxton needs a break.

Bader has spent most of his time in center field but also is capable of playing in the corners. He would fill a role similar to Michael A. Taylor in 2023, one the Twins hoped to rely on Manny Margot for last year, but Margot struggled and was not re-signed.

Bader has a .242 average with 71 homers, 268 RBIs and 94 steals in 120 attempts for the Cardinals (2017-22), New York Yankees (2022-23), Cincinnati (2023) and the Mets, who signed the New York native to a $10.5 million, one-year deal.