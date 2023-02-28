Harley Karow, 27, killed in head-on crash involving semi in western Wisconsin

TOWN OF LENROOT, Wis. – A man was killed in a head-on crash involving an SUV and a semi Tuesday morning in western Wisconsin.

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 6 a.m. on US Highway 63 near Northern Lights Road in the Town of Lenroot, near Hayward.

An SUV driven by 27-year-old Harley Karow, of Cable, crossed the centerline and struck a semi, driven by a 55-year-old man from Ashland.

Karow was killed in the crash. His passenger, 31-year-old Thomas Francheck, of Hayward, was airlifted to a Minnesota hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown. The semi driver was unharmed.

The crash is still under investigation.