What is the hantavirus? And how prevalent is it in Minnesota?

A deadly virus that's killed cruise ship passengers can be traced to small critters found hiding in homes.

Sailing near Africa's Atlantic Coast is a cruise ship where everyone onboard is confined to their cabins under quarantine. They're trying to stop the spread of the hantavirus. It's already killed three passengers and sickened several more.

WCCO spoke with Leah Bauck, an epidemiologist with the Minnesota Department of Health.

"Hantavirus is a zoonotic disease, which that means it can be spread from animals to humans," said Bauck.

Rodents, like mice, carry the virus. Humans who come into contact with an infected rodent, or even their feces and urine, can catch it.

"It's not typically one mouse. A lot of times we see heavy rodent exposure. And it is a family of viruses as well. So, there are multiple hantaviruses and different rodents can actually carry different types of hantaviruses," said Bauck.

One type of hantavirus spreads from person to person. The World Health Organization believes that strain could be on board the cruise ship.

Infection from the virus can lead to two deadly diseases. One is called Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome. It impacts the lungs with symptoms including fatigue, fever and muscle aches. Later symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

The second is called Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome, impacting the kidneys. Early symptoms include headaches, stomach pain and fever. Later symptoms include internal bleeding and acute kidney failure.

"That's why it's really important if you are having some type of symptoms, always best to reach out to your doctor or medical provider and letting them know if you have any recent travel exposure or known rodent exposure," said Bauck.

Hantavirus is rarely seen in the Upper Midwest. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 890 recorded cases from 1993 to 2023. Of that total, only two were reported in Minnesota and five in Wisconsin.

Bauck confirmed the state health department has investigated three cases, two of which originated in Minnesota and one involving a person who caught it in another state before coming home.

It's more of an issue for states in the southwest like New Mexico (129 cases, 54 deaths), Colorado (121 cases, 45 deaths) and Arizona (92 cases, 32 deaths). One study found that states with a drier, desert-like climate have a higher tendency of hantavirus spreading.

"The rodents that we have don't have [in Minnesota] the same level of hantavirus disease as the rodents in the western U.S." said Bauck.

Regardless, you do want to be careful if you see mouse droppings or urine around your house, specifically with how you clean it up.

First, don't use a vacuum. That can send fecal particles and dust into the air for you to breathe, which is how you can catch hantavirus.

Instead, use gloves, disinfectant spray and a paper towel. Spray the mouse droppings with the disinfectant and let it soak for five minutes. Then wipe up the droppings with the paper towel and throw it away.

Wipe down the area again or mop the area with disinfectant. Lastly, either wash the gloves or throw them away, then wash your hands.

Wearing a mask might be a good idea as well, especially in areas with low ventilation.