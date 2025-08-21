Watch CBS News
1 in critical condition, officers treated for smoke inhalation in Hamel mobile home fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A mobile home fire overnight Thursday in Hamel, Minnesota, has left a man in critical condition. 

The Rogers Fire Department says the victim man was rescued from the home and transported to an area hospital.

Two police officers were also treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say a neighbor helped put out the flames by sticking a hose through one of the home's windows. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hamel is about 20 miles northwest of Minneapolis

