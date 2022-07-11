Watch CBS News
Crime

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad charged in April 7 murder

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 11, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 11, 2022 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who, in April, is suspected to have fatally shot another man in the process of a robbery has been charged with second-degree murder after previously being convicted of aggravated robbery.

Due to the violent nature of the crime and the unknown whereabouts of the defendant, the state is asking for a warrant, police say.

Investigators say the alleged assailant, Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, is responsible for the death of another man while in possession of a firearm.

Muhammad is said to have shot the victim with a handgun that he openly brandished before an argument ensued. Muhammad then drove away, police say. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm stemming from prior convictions.

The victim was 29-year-old Devan Trevon Dampier of Minneapolis. According to the police, he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.