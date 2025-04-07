Watch CBS News
Local News

Feds search for 19 guns allegedly stolen by Minneapolis UPS worker

By
Jonah Kaplan
Jonah Kaplan
Investigative Reporter
Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.
Read Full Bio
Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

Guns stolen at UPS facility found by Minneapolis police
Guns stolen at UPS facility found by Minneapolis police 02:01

Federal investigators are searching for 19 guns that remain missing after being reportedly snatched from their UPS packaging in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police, a UPS employee at its northeast distribution center was observed concealing something in his pants and under his shirt at the end of his shift. 

The police report then details the worker swiped the firearms from boxes that were meant to be loaded onto UPS trucks. At least 27 handguns were reportedly stolen.  

4p-vo-27-guns-stolen-wcco7i17.jpg
The eight recovered handguns Minneapolis Police

On Monday, police confirmed one person is in custody and was arrested at Mystic Lake Casino, where detectives also found drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. Eight of the weapons have also been recovered, police said.

"At UPS, we have zero tolerance for theft and take action when it occurs," a UPS spokesperson told WCCO. "We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and referring any additional questions to them."

The company's website lists several protocols for shipping firearms, including packaging them separately from ammunition. The boxes also cannot contain any markings that might imply something related to firearms is inside.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Monday said it received the case, but a spokesman there said there's "insufficient evidence at this time" to file charges, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Jonah Kaplan
web-jonah-kaplan-1.jpg

Jonah Kaplan is WCCO and CBS News Minnesota's investigative reporter and has built a strong reputation for his balanced and in-depth coverage of high-impact issues including the economy, immigration, education, public safety, and the military, among others.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.