Guild working to remove stigma around twin crises of mental health, homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Twin Cities advocates are looking for solutions to address the mental health and homelessness crises. One nonprofit is working to remove the stigma around mental health while standing side by side with those in need.

"Individuals are not asking for these things to happen to them. No one wants to be diagnosed with a mental illness," said Mallory Carlson, a case manager with Guild.

Carlson works on the frontlines of the mental health and homelessness crisis in the Twin Cities. A decade ago, she was there herself.

"I struggled with alcohol and was later diagnosed with bipolar," Carlson said.

Carlson was introduced to a case worker who she built trust with, helping her turn things around.

"Guild came into my life at one of the darkest times I've experienced," Carlson said.

When Hastings State Hospital closed in the 1970s, the Guild of Catholic Women stepped up to provide housing for people leaving the hospital who had no place to go. Today, no longer affiliated with the original volunteer organization, Guild is dealing with a much larger number of Minnesotans in need. There simply isn't enough treatment and housing for people who need it.

"Our mental system was built as a reaction to deinstitutionalizing people who had mental illness in 1970s and early '80s and we've built up a system that is really a safety net system," Julie Bluhm, Guild CEO, said.

Bluhm says they are trying to be more proactive than reactive.

"We're continuing to build additional mental health beds for hospitalization, inpatient and treatment, but really if we can start to provide services to kids, to adolescents, to their parents, before they need that level of care," said Bluhm.

The nonprofit provides personal care, trust, and a sense of community to about 350 clients each day, many of whom they hope to move from long-term homelessness into stable lives.

"They feel safer in community, which we want to support but at the same time knowing that encampments are not safe and not a long-term solution," said Bluhm.

Carlson credits the community for her success. She better understands her bipolar diagnosis, received a college degree, and most recently, a job with Guild as a caseworker.

"It brings me a lot of humility and it brings me a lot of gratitude," Carlson said.

Guild is hosting its "Bash for Mental Health" at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The 21+ party features retro arcade games, drinks, food, music, and dancing.

Ticket Link with discount info:

Head to https://guildservices.org/bash/ or the direct site at https://ve.ahgive.com/ve/ZH3QQX39/ticketing. In the access code box on the ticket website, type "wcco" for $10 off.