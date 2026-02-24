Watch CBS News
WCCO Investigates

Grooming legislation gets first hearing in Minnesota following WCCO investigation

By
Jennifer Mayerle
Jennifer Mayerle
Investigative Reporter
Jennifer Mayerle happily returned to Minnesota and WCCO, where she began her career as a summer intern. The Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist returned to WCCO as a reporter in 2014 and later also anchored WCCO Saturday Morning for 6 years. Then in early 2024 she focused on her new role as Senior Investigative Reporter.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer Mayerle

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A bill designed to stop grooming in Minnesota schools is moving forward after its first hearing on Tuesday. It follows a WCCO investigative series where a young woman shared what she says happened to her in high school

The House Education Policy Committee heard testimony on the bill. 

"My name is Hannah LoPresto. I'm a victim survivor of grooming and sexual assault by my high school band teacher," LoPresto said.

LoPresto told lawmakers what she says happened to her propelled her to act. 

"My story exposed numerous gaps in our state laws that need to be strengthened to better protect K-12 students from sexual abuse," LoPresto said.

Republican Rep. Peggy Bennett introduced the bill to strengthen protections for students against grooming after meeting LoPresto last fall and sharing her own experience with grooming in high school.

"It's something that still sticks with me today, so it is a really important issue," Bennett said. 

Among enhancements to training and improving mandatory reporting, the bill calls for making grooming a chargeable felony offense.

"Often when I share that I was groomed and sexually assaulted, most people focus in on the sexual assaults as being the most horrific and impactful. But for me, the five-plus years of grooming were even more harmful to my long-term health and well-being. It was years of psychological manipulation that harmed my understanding of intimate relationships, my own value and my ability to trust others," LoPresto said.

Detective Chad Clausen took LoPresto's statement as part of a larger police investigation a few years ago and testified in support of the bill.

"These proposals are practical, preventative and focused on child safety. They target predatory behaviors, not educators," Clausen said.

Supporters and committee members asked for clarifications on language in the bill, but mainly expressed admiration for LoPresto. 

"So I'm just really proud of you and I hope you feel that walking out of here," DFL Rep. Julia Green said.

"This is an abhorrent practice that is all too common, and so I want to thank you for telling your story and I want to thank you for bringing this legislation forward," DFL Rep. David Gottfried said.

"Let's have a good law that makes sure we keep kids away from these kinds of predators," Bennett said.

LoPresto told WCCO the hearing was a monumental step and said seeing the support was incredible.

The bill now moves to the Public Safety Committee. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue