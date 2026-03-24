Bill to make grooming in schools a crime passes another hurdle in Minnesota House

Proposed legislation to make grooming in schools a crime has passed another hurdle in the Minnesota House Tuesday.

This is the fourth time Hannah LoPresto has testified before a House committee, this time in Education Finance, and it continues to make an impact.

LoPresto told members about what she says was years of grooming and a sexual assault by her high school band director.

"Over the course of the four years, he slowly began to isolate me from friends and family, normalize touching me and communicating as if we were close friends," LoPresto said.

Eagan Police Detective Chad Clausen, who investigated her claims as part of a larger case, also testified alongside LoPresto for the fourth time.

"During the investigation, I observed a clear playbook used to groom multiple students. The volume and content of the communication was alarming, with repeated phrases, themes and tactics used to manipulate and control students," Clausen said.

The bill's author, Republican Rep. Peggy Bennett, says she herself was groomed by her high school band director.

The bill now heads to the House Ways and Means Committee while lawmakers wait to find out the estimated cost of the proposed legislation. It should be the final stop before it could go to the House floor for a vote.

A companion bill is making its way through the Senate, with another hearing scheduled for Wednesday.