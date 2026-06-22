Minnesota woman working to make women's golf more popular

Golf is a passion that started when Greta Siedow was around her daughter's age.

"I liked spending time with my dad," she said. "I just remember spending time with him. I loved going, it was fun."

Siedow says her dad made a concerted effort to take her to women's events.

"Bringing me to the 2004 tournament, it was the women's equivalent of the Ryder Cup. It was an interlachen," she said. "The women were so kind, they will greet you on the tee box. They almost let my sister walk out on the tee box with them."

Now Siedow is bringing that same hospitality to an LPGA event at her home course, Hazeltine in Chaska, Minnesota.

"The men have so much exposure to their story, to their parents being PGA professionals and their dad taught them how to golf and then they went on to golf. The women have the same stories; they just aren't told as much," Siedow said. "I think the women are more impressive in that regard because they don't have that distance factor where the men can just bomb it and then they have a really short shot into the green."

The Optum executive and mom to three is chairing the KPMG Women's LPGA Championship on the same course where the Ryder Cup has been played.

"I feel our state is a little golf crazy in general. I feel like every time the women show up, there's a great turnout and I feel it will happen this June. We had the attendance record in 2019. I hope we do that and surpass that this year," Siedow said. "There's definitely a level of support for women's sports in this state and I know we will show up for the women golfers out here."

If history repeats itself, she'll have a great shot.

"I just think it sets women up and girls up for a whole other level of success when they say yes to golf," Siedow said.

Siedow is encouraging people to bring their entire family. Tickets start at $45, and kids 15 and under get in free with an adult. The tournament runs Thursday through Sunday.