Greguš returns to Minnesota United, sparks 2-0 win over NYCFC

/ AP

Ján Greguš returned to Minnesota United and scored three minutes into the second half to spark a 2-0 victory over New York City FC on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week hiatus for Leagues Cup play.

Greguš, who was just acquired, did not contribute to a goal in one start and 15 appearances for Nashville this season. Greguš played for Minnesota United from 2019-21. He had two goals and 15 assists in 63 appearances and 57 starts.

Ménder García scored his third goal of the season when he took a pass from Ismael Tajouri-Shradi in the fifth minute of stoppage time to complete the scoring.  

San Jose Earthquakes v Minnesota United FC
Ján Greguš with the United in 2021 / Getty Images

Dayne St. Clair finished with six saves to earn the clean sheet for Minnesota United (8-8-7).

Luis Barraza saved two shots for NYCFC (5-9-11), which tied a club winless record at six (0-3-3). NYCFC falls to 1-7-8 in its last 16 league matches.

Minnesota United fell 3-1 in its last trip to NYCFC in 2017. The club improved to 2-7-2 in its last 11 matches against Eastern Conference opponents.

NYCFC travels to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Minnesota United returns home to host the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

First published on August 20, 2023 / 11:16 PM

