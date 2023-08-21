One year since Ethan Glynn's life-changing injury, community comes together to support reconstruction of ADA-compliant home

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – It's been nearly a year since a Bloomington high schooler's life changed forever during a football game.

Ethan Glynn was paralyzed playing in a game for the Jefferson Jaguars on Sept. 2, 2022. He was only a freshman.

Nearly a year later, Ethan is all smiles at a gathering in Southwood Park near his home in Bloomington on Sunday night. He was surrounded by his neighbors, teammates and family, who have all stood by him this past year.

"It makes it hard to be negative about anything when you have this much support at all times," said Glynn.

His support has been his foundation, and now the names of all those who love him will forever be part of the foundation he calls home. Everyone at the park noted to the family and then signed the plywood that will be used in the construction of the Glynn family's new ADA-compliant home.

"My house is literally built out of support and built out of all this love coming from the community," said Glynn. "It just makes you feel good."

WCCO

Ethan's dad, Corey, says construction businesses have generously given to their family to rebuild their home.

"Some donated labor, some [donated] materials, but all that has added up to really build the house in a matter that gives Ethan as much freedom as we're able to give him," said Corey. "It really puts a stamp on this last year. We couldn't have done what we've done without everybody helping us."

Ethan goes back to school in a week, where he will start his sophomore year. And he still plans to be involved with his high school football and hockey teams.

"I'm mainly looking forward just to hang out with friends every day," said Glynn.

"Hanging out with his classmates, going to football, things like that are huge. You have to have those little carrots out there to kind of keep going," said Corey.

The Jefferson Jaguars first home game will be Friday, Sept. 8 against St. Cloud Tech.