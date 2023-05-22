Green Bay, Wisconsin to host 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The NFL on Monday announced that the 2025 NFL Draft is heading to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"The draft has become our biggest offseason event hosted in different cities and spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement on Monday. "With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin."

The 2025 #NFLDraft presented by Bud Light is headed to Green Bay around iconic Lambeau Field and Titletown! @packers pic.twitter.com/vNemHIm5Ha — NFL (@NFL) May 22, 2023

The NFL Draft returns to Wisconsin for the first time since December 1939.

RELATED: Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay, hello to New York: "This is a surreal day for me"

"This is an incredible day for the Packers, Greater Green Bay and the entire state of Wisconsin as we are excited and honored to be selected to host the 2025 NFL Draft," Packers president Mark Murphy said in a statement. "The Packers have a rich and proud history that goes back to the early days of the NFL and are the only community owned team. That connection to our league's heritage combined with the great passion Packers fans will bring will make the Draft a memorable event for those in attendance and NFL fans watching around the world."

"We are so excited & honored to be able to host the draft in 2025." #Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy on the NFL Draft coming to Green Bay pic.twitter.com/wiYEiLc4qf — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 22, 2023

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan.

RELATED: Green Bay, Wisconsin is best place to live in US in annual ranking

This is developing, so stick with WCCO.com for updates.