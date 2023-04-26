Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay, hello to New York: "It was my honor to be your QB"

Jets to officially introduce Aaron Rodgers today Jets to officially introduce Aaron Rodgers today 02:21

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aaron Rodgers has officially bid farewell to Green Bay and greeted Gang Green.

With a long-awaited trade in place, Rodgers arrived at the Jets' facility in New York on Wednesday, per the team's Twitter account.

The night before, he wrote a lengthy Instagram goodbye to the team that drafted him.

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the Packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures," Rodgers said, "but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold."

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers vs. the Vikings: A retrospective, featuring 4 memorable Minnesota wins

After 18 seasons with the Packers, Green Bay is trading its four-time MVP and entering the Jordan Love era. NFL Network reports the deal includes a first round pick swap this year, the Packers' second and sixth round picks this year and a conditional second round pick next year that could become a first. In addition to Rodgers, the Jets are also getting a fifth round pick this year.

Jets owner Woody Johnson also tweeted about Rodgers' arrival.

While the trade hasn't been officially announced yet, it's expected to be completed before the NFL Draft starts on Thursday. And while there's been no press release, a tweet from the team's owner with Rodgers in Jets gear is as close to official as you can get.

"To the fans, thank you, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," Rodgers said. "This is not the end for us, I will see you again Green Bay, you'll always have my heart."