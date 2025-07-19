The "Grape Ape," Loon Cafe's Vikings game staple shot, celebrates 30 years

It started as a simple concoction, mixed together on a whim one Saturday afternoon, but now the shot is a Minneapolis staple.

Loon Cafe's "Grape Ape" is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

"This is one of those things that, it started out so small grass roots," said Marcus Dorn, the inventor of the "Grape Ape."

Thirty years ago, with the help of his friend and colleague Danny Baker, Dorn decided to try a little experiment. It was the era where flavored vodkas started coming out. Absolut Citron was one of the first, and the bar started carrying Buddy's orange and grape sodas.

They brought the two together, along with some sweet and sour and a splash of Sprite.

"Now there's not a Viking Sunday that goes by that, I bet we don't make 500 to 1,000 of them every Sunday," Dorn said. "Somehow, this thing took off to the point that we are known for the Grape Ape. And even you'll get hotel concierges that'll say, 'oh, if you're here for a couple days, make sure you go to the Loon and order a grape ape.' And it is, it's it really is flattering."

With it's orange cousin the Orangutan, the shot has spread like wildfire.

"Chris Walsh and Mitch Berger were huge fans of the Grape Ape. And a lot of times when the Vikings would win a game, they would literally buy them for all the customers that were here," Dorn said.

Several local spots have made their spinoffs, but even well beyond Minneapolis, you can find the classic creation.

But for Dorn there's one thing missing.

"I wish Danny was here to see, you know, where we're at with this," Dorn said.

Baker died of cancer last year.

"You know, it's hard when you see somebody that was not only a coworker but a great friend to go through something like that, but just the fact that this is what it is, and the fact that we're doing it this weekend gives us an opportunity to not only promote the grape ape and what is our staple for 30 years, but also to honor him and and his part in the whole, the whole thing," said Dorn.

The celebrations continue starting at noon Saturday. Swing by the Loon Cafe for giveaways and of course, plenty of grape apes if you're thirsty.