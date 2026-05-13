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Grand Rapids police K-9 injuries dog in off-duty attack, officials say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Police in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, say one of their K-9s attacked another dog Tuesday night, causing "significant injury" to the pet.

The K-9, named Murphy, was home in his yard when he ran at the leashed dog who was walking with its owner, according to Police Chief Andy Morgan.

"We are committed to better understanding the event to ensure this never happens again," Morgan said.

Morgan said the pet dog underwent "emergency care" but didn't note its current condition. 

He said his department "continues to work with the pet owners."

Grand Rapids is about 170 miles north of the Twin Cities.

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