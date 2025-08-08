Grain elevator fire prompts boil water advisory for northwestern Minnesota city

Driver charged in crash that hurt Minnesota deputy, and more headlines

A grain elevator fire in Shelly, Minnesota, on Friday morning has prompted a boil water advisory for its residents, the Norman County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said crews were at the scene in a Facebook post at 7:48 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

According to a news release posted by the sheriff's office on social media, the fire "may be due to lightning."

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident.

A mandatory evacuation order was in place for all residents on Friday morning in response to chemicals in a nearby building that caught fire. That order was lifted at 1 p.m., though officials recommended people stay indoors for the rest of the day.

"Air quality testing indicates a safe zone beginning two blocks from the scene," the attorney's office said.

The sheriff's office said firefighting efforts lowered pressure in the city's water system, prompting a boil water advisory. Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and let it cool before using it, or to use bottled water.

Officials said the advisory may be in effect "until early next week."

Shelly is around 270 miles northwest of Minneapolis.