Warning issued for thousands of pressure cookers sold at Best Buy over burn risk

A warning has been issued for tens of thousands of pressure cookers, most of which were sold at Best Buy, because they pose a risk of serious injury.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should stop using Gourmia Pressure Cookers, as the lid can open while it is still pressurized, causing contents to spray out and burn the consumer. The float valve is also difficult to see, which could lead the user to think it is safe to open the lid when the cooker is still under pressure.

Gourmia Six Quart Pressure Cooker Model GPC625 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Additionally, the pressure cooker's volume markers are incorrect on the inner pot, which can result in consumers overfilling the pot and hot liquids being ejected when the cooker is vented.

There have been five reports of incidents in which hot contents were expelled from the cooker; four of those caused severe burn injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. At least two lawsuits have been filed by consumers who allege burn injuries.

The commission says the importer of the cooker and the retailer which sold most of the products, Best Buy, have "refused to agree to an acceptable recall to address this hazard."

Consumers are urged to stop using the pressure cookers and dispose of them immediately.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 43,500 Gourmia Pressure Cookers were sold between 2017 and 2020 at Best Buy, other retailers and e-commerce platforms, and cost between $50 and $80. The affected pressure cookers have the model number "GPC625" and a cooking chamber capacity of six quarts.