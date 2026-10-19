Gophers women's basketball team lose star Tori McKinney to a season-ending knee injury suffered in practice

University of Minnesota Gophers women's basketball star Tori McKinney will miss the entire season because of a knee injury suffered last week in practice, coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced on Monday.

McKinney, who is in her third year with her home state program, led the Gophers in scoring last season with an average of 12.7 points per game and with 57 steals. The 6-foot-1 guard was a second team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and a third team pick by the media. She set the all-time program single-season record for assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2).

FILE - Minnesota guard Tori McKinney dribbles against Mississippi during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament March 22, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn, File) Matt Krohn

McKinney, who played at Minnetonka High School in the Twin Cities area, was one of three returning starters from a Gophers team that reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2005. The Gophers were ranked 15th in the final Associated Press poll of the 2025-26 season. The preseason edition for 2026-27 will be released on Tuesday.

Minnesota opens the regular season on Nov. 2 against Harvard.