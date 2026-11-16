Bethany Brunsell has resigned as fire chief for Golden Valley, Minnesota, city officials told WCCO on Monday afternoon.

The city has appointed Jerry Streich, a 32-year fire service veteran, as interim fire chief. Officials said Streich has extensive fire service experience, including training and emergency management. According to municipal records, the Golden Valley City Council is set to consider the agreement between the city and Streich during its meeting on Tuesday.

Officials also told WCCO on Monday that Dominique Guzman, the assistant fire chief for the Golden Valley Fire Department, is on leave and that there is an open complaint involving him, though details regarding the complaint weren't immediately known.

Golden Valley has three fire stations and 64 employees, according to the city's website. The fire department responds to around 3,000 calls each year.

This is a developing story.