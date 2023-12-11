Golden Globe nominations announced for 2024 awards

The nominees for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards are being unveiled Monday morning, marking the official kickoff to Hollywood's 2024 awards season.

The nominations in 27 categories honoring the best in film and television were announced by Cedric "The Entertainer" and Wilmer Valderrama beginning at 8 a.m. ET (5 a.m. PT) and CBS News livestreamed the presentation. Nominations in 10 of the categories were also broadcast live on "CBS Mornings" beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT).

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards ceremony takes place Sunday, Jan. 7, from 8-11 p.m. ET.

The three-hour Golden Globes Awards show will be broadcast live on CBS as part of a new deal between the Golden Globes and the network. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and the CBS app. Paramount Global is the parent company of CBS.

The Golden Globes come to CBS after its longstanding relationship with NBC ended, and as the award show works to rebuild its credibility under new leadership following a widely publicized scandal and boycotts over allegations of racism and ethical lapses within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organized the Globes and voted for years to determine its nominees and winners.

The HFPA was disbanded and the Golden Globes were sold. Dick Clark Productions is now the owner and producer of the Golden Globe Awards. The nominees and winners are chosen by a voting body of 300 members from 75 countries.

In another change this year, the upcoming Golden Globes will mark the debut of two new categories: cinematic and box office achievement in motion pictures and best stand-up comedian on television.

The current eligibility period for consideration runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, meaning films and series released within that timeframe qualify.

Here are this year's Golden Globes nominees — please check back for updates:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Fargo"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"Fallen Leaves" (Finland)

"Past Lives" (United States)

"Io capitano" (Italy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Billy Cruddup, "The Morning Show"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"