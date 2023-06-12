Golden Globes under new ownership; Hollywood Foreign Press Association dissolved

The Golden Globe Awards are under new ownership that will dissolve the nonprofit Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its membership and convert the enterprise into a for-profit venture, it was announced Monday.

The Golden Globes' assets, rights and properties have been acquired from the HFPA by a partnership of Dick Clark Productions and billionaire businessman-investor Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries, DCP said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Proceeds from the transaction, plus the existing resources of the HFPA, will convert into the newly formed Golden Globe Foundation, which will oversee the group's philanthropic and charitable reach, according to the partnership.

DCP and its partners said that, as part of the transaction, they will produce the annual Golden Globe Awards show and extend its commercial opportunities for the show. The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2024.

The HFPA -- a small, powerful group of international entertainment journalists that has handed out the Golden Globes for 80 years -- came under fire in recent years over its ethics, sparse membership and lack of Black members. The group, whose legitimacy has been questioned for decades, underwent an overhaul of its operations while also looking to expand its membership and the number and diversity of Golden Globe voters. The turmoil led NBC to pull the 2022 show off the air.