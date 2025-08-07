Rondo woman celebrates 100th birthday, reflects on her legacy

Rondo woman reflects on her legacy as she turns 100

Sometimes there are milestones so rare that they turn a care center into the most joyful place in town.

Gloria Wilson celebrated her 100th birthday at the Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul on Thursday. During the celebration she reflected on her legacy, and noted the power of a mother-daughter relationship that helped shape her community.

Gloria Wilson WCCO

Wilson has seen a century pass, and has spent it pouring into her children.

"She's worked her whole life to make sure the family had resources and just been really involved and then made sure that we were involved," said Wilson's daughter Debbie Montgomery.

Wilson raised her family in St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood — a vibrant Black community that thrived until the construction of Interstate 94 systematically destroyed the area between 1956 and 1968.

Montgomery broke barriers across St. Paul: she was the first female police officer in the St. Paul Police Department, a civil rights leader and later, served as a city council member who demanded investment into her community. None of her successes were possible without Wilson's helping hand.

"She's extremely good at whatever she does," said Wilson

While Wilson spent the afternoon swapping stories and soaking in hugs, she offered a piece of wisdom. When asked what her secret was to living for 100 years, she responded: "Just being myself, because I don't take no anything."