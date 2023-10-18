Glenn Burton sentenced to 20 years for 2020 shooting of man outside gas station

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a 56-year-old man outside a gas station.

Glenn Lee Burton pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide and second-degree assault in August.

He shot Todd Gerleman outside an ARCO gas station on the 300 block of Larpenteur Avenue East on Dec. 21, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened when Burton's girlfriend and her friend, Gerleman, drove to Burton's mother's residence. Burton, approaching them, allegedly told his girlfriend that she wouldn't escape him and that he owns her before shooting at her. Gerleman was struck by the bullet. Burton shot Gerleman again pointblank before Burton's girlfriend was able to drive away and call 911 at the gas station.

Officers arrested Burton the same day of the shooting.

He was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years, with nearly 3 years credit for time served. He also received 57 months for the assault charge, which he will serve concurrently with the homicide sentence.