24-hour Give Big Valleys fundraiser aims to help Wisconsin nonprofits

You may have heard of Give to the Max Day, where people donate millions of dollars to hundreds of nonprofits and organizations across Minnesota on a single day.

That idea has spread to western Wisconsin, called Give Big Valleys. It's a 24-hour event on the last Tuesday of every April.

Last year, the 24-hour event raised more than $344,000 for 81 nonprofits in six counties with help from the United Way St. Croix and Red Cedar Valleys division.

If you'd like to give, you have until Wednesday at midnight. Click here for more information.