Former St. Paul Mayor George Latimer dies at 89

4 things to know from Aug. 19, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — George Latimer, St. Paul's longest-serving mayor, died at age 89 on Sunday.

Latimer served as mayor of the capital city from 1976 to 1990 and is credited with redeveloping the city's downtown.

Mayor Melvin Carter in a statement on Monday called Latimer a "visionary who saw a prosperous future" for St. Paul who worked nonstop to make it happen.

Former St. Paul mayor George Latimer (Photo By DAVID BREWSTER/Star Tribune via Getty Images) Star Tribune via Getty Images

"As a longtime family friend, Mayor Latimer had a unique way of connecting with people. His friendship with my grandmother was a poignant reminder that being a good leader began with being a good person," Carter said. "It's a lesson that shaped my own approach to leadership and one that makes his passing a profound loss for our community and personally.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz expressed his condolences to Latimer's family on social media.

"George Latimer was an incredible man, a visionary leader, and a dedicated public servant who helped transform St. Paul for the better. His love for his city shined through well after his tenure as mayor," Walz said.