Nonprofit honors George Floyd with yellow roses during Day of Remembrance in Minneapolis

People in Minneapolis took part in the Day of Remembrance to honor George Floyd on Friday, nearly six years after his death.

"As elder Spike Moss said to me, one of our honorees, we were talking and he said, 'Leslie, you're not just doing a program, you are doing a mission,'" said Leslie Redmond.

Redmond, the founder of Win Back, says her nonprofit's mission isn't just to make sure people remember — it's to drive accountability, healing and change.

"We are remembering the resilience of our community. We are remembering the ecosystem that has been activated amongst us all," said Redmond.

Individuals honored Floyd at a memorial brunch and at George Floyd Square, where people honored his memory with yellow roses.

"For us, in community, Day of Remembrance is literally just that. It is something that we see every day when we come to our offices and our businesses on the block, but today holds a special moment because we honestly get to honor the trauma that we've held for six years," said Bridgette Steward.

The trauma was revealed in prayers on Friday.

"I pray for covering. I pray for restoration. I pray for healing. I pray for building. I pray for development. I pray for resources, " said Redmond.

Prayers and calls to action for the next generation.

"And lay it with intention at George Floyd's memorial for remembrance, for hope and for new beginnings," said Danielle Miller.

Beginning with addressing all that has happened since the world witnessed the incident that sparked a worldwide justice movement.

"Here we are, six years later. Comedians are laughing and joking about it, corporations have abandoned the community, there is an attack on DEI and so it feels like the weight is heavier than before, which means we have to double down like never before," said Redmond.

Win Back has awarded more than $50,000 in scholarships in George Floyd's name.

Friday's remembrance celebration holds special meaning as the city prepares to reconstruct 38th and Chicago. Organizers say it's another sign of progress.