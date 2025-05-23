Day of Remembrance community events in Minneapolis honor life of George Floyd

What is George Floyd Square like now?

A series of community events in Minneapolis will honor the life of George Floyd on Friday, as organizers hope to create a space for healing, reflection and a commitment to racial justice.

The second annual Day of Remembrance will begin with an interfaith prayer in front of the Hennepin County Government Center.

Then a community brunch will feature panelists such as Philando Castile's mother Valerie Castile and CEO of the African American Leadership Forum Adair Mosely.

A moment of silence and flower ceremony at George Floyd Square will follow the brunch, and the day will conclude with a community gathering at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

"As we approach the five-year mark since George Floyd's death, this event offers space to reflect, reconnect, and reaffirm the fight for racial justice. At a time when national discourse on equity is fading and DEI efforts are being scaled back, this gathering brings people together across generations and sectors to honor history and inspire dialogue of healing and change," organizers said.

Members of Floyd's family are expected to attend the various events, including his nephew Brandon Williams and his aunt Angela Harrelson.

Day of Remembrance itinerary

Interfaith prayer gathering

When: 8 a.m.

8 a.m. Where: Minneapolis City Hall rotunda

Day of Remembrance brunch (ticketed)

When: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Where: Hilton Minneapolis

Moment of silence

When: 12:30 p.m.

12:30 p.m. Where: George Floyd Square

Art Highlight: Art Heals, Art Activates

When: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Where: Minneapolis Institute of Art (RSVP required)