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General Mills taps Dana McNabb to be next CEO

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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Minnesota-based General Mills has picked a new CEO, Dana McNabb, who has worked at the company for 27 years.

McNabb will succeed Jeff Harmening, who will take on a new role as executive chair of the board of directors. Both of their positions will become effective on Jan. 1.

"It is an honor and a privilege to lead General Mills into the future," said McNabb. "Returning the company to profitable growth is the priority, and we know how we'll get there. By building industry-leading, digitally enabled demand generation, and modernizing our supply chain, we will fundamentally improve how we operate. This is a company with the brands and the people to win — my job is to make sure we do."

McNabb is currently the company's Chief Operating Officer. 

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General Mills

Harmening said he is "confident that Dana has the vision, urgency and intellect needed to advance our next chapter."

In a financial report released in July, General Mills said it plans to cut costs by $3 billion over the next four years. 

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