GeekCraft Expo showcases handmade pop-culture creations in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – An event organized by geeks, for geeks, is offering some budding businesses a chance to showcase their skills.

The GeekCraft Expo took over the Minneapolis Convention Center this weekend.

The expo is in its fourth year, and showcases pop culture-based, handmade creations from the exhibitors themselves. Everything from the wizarding world, to Disney and anime is on the menu.

Exhibitor Kyle Smaagard says his business was borne out of the games he and his friends enjoy.

"We do a lot of board game-related stuff, so it started out with board game towers, dice rollers, 'Dungeons and Dragons'-related stuff. We sell articulated dragons that are magnetically attached and can hang on to you," Smaagard said.

The GeekCraft Expo wrapped up Sunday, but organizers say Minneapolis is one of their most successful stops.

They plan to start reviewing applications for next year's expo in December.