Funeral for fatally shot Border Patrol agent from Minnesota set for Feb. 22

MINNEAPOLIS — A funeral date has been set for David C. Maland, the U.S. Border Patrol agent from Minnesota killed during a traffic stop in Vermont last month.

According to Maland's online obituary, he will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis on Saturday, Feb. 22. A visitation will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel in Richfield, and the graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Maland, 44, was killed on the afternoon of Jan. 20 after stopping a vehicle for an immigration inspection near the Canadian border.

According to the criminal complaint, 21-year-old Teresa Youngblut was driving the vehicle with a German national as the passenger. Gunshots were reported at the scene shortly after they were stopped.

The German citizen, identified as Felix Baukholt, appeared to have an expired visa in a Department of Homeland Security database.

In a subsequent interview, Border Patrol agents reported that both Youngblut and Baukholt had firearms, court documents said. Youngblut allegedly drew and fired a handgun toward at least one of the agents without warning from the driver's side of the vehicle. Baukholt attempted to draw a firearm.

At least one of the Border Patrol agents fired their service weapon at Youngblut and Baukholt.

Maland, Youngblut and Baukholt were all shot in the exchange of gunfire. Baukholt died at the scene. Maland was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Vermont has charged Youngblut with assault on a federal law enforcement officer.

The 44-year-old was born in Blue Earth, Minnesota, and graduated from Fairmont High School before joining the U.S. Air Force, according to his obituary. He served for six years as a Security Forces journeyman.

After the military, Maland served in the State Department. According to his obituary, he served at the Pentagon as active security during the Sept. 11 attacks.

He will be laid to rest with full military honors.

