Here's how to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables as prices jump

New numbers show produce prices jumped 6% compared to last spring. Vegetables in particular are up 11%. But the most sticker shock comes from tomatoes. Those are up nearly 40%.

We can't control the prices at the grocery store, but what we can control is how to stretch that hard-earned dollar, especially when shopping for fruits and vegetables. So what's the best way to keep fruits and vegetables fresh?

Food Safety Educator Amy Johnston shared her expertise.

"For the most part, if you're storing fruits and vegetables, try to keep them separate," she said.

That's because several fruits like apples, bananas, avocados, and tomatoes produce ethylene gas, a ripening hormone.

"If you store them near other produce that's already done ripening, they can cause those items to get past their prime quicker," said Johnston.

Sometimes ensuring that produce lasts long starts with the one you choose. And it goes beyond just avoiding bruised fruit.

"When you're selecting things like greens or vegetables that have a really high moisture or water content, look for ones that have really good turgor, or they're very firm and crisp," Johnston said.

Firm and crisp greens will age better, especially when stored in the fridge. "Keep them at a cool temperature, minimize any more water loss, you're going to extend their shelf life," she said.

When at the grocery store, it might be obvious what needs to be stored in the fridge based on whether it's in a cooler. But sometimes food you normally find on a room temperature shelf could see its freshness extended by being placed in the fridge.

Foods you might want to move from the kitchen counter to the fridge include apples, oranges, lemons, limes, mangoes, peaches, and even bananas.

And for the most part, don't worry about washing your produce until you're about to eat it.

"It's always best to clean your fruits and vegetables right before you're going to prepare them or eat them because when you're washing them, you're adding more moisture and you're handling that produce. So, you cause it then to spoil quicker," she said.

Since you can buy frozen fruits and veggies, you can also freeze them yourself. Just know that when you go to thaw them, there might be some differences.

"Frozen and then thawed produce is great to add to recipes that might get cooked, so soups, salads or stir fries. You might not have the same texture if you were to just thaw it and eat it raw," said Johnston.

Take advantage of the crisper drawers in your fridge. They can control the humidity around your produce, extending its shelf life. High humidity is good for vegetables that need moisture like broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, peppers, and leafy greens. Low humidity is ideal for fruits that release ethylene gas, like apples, avocados, and ripe stone fruit.

Here are more tips on how to extend the shelf life of produce.