Minnesota Frost re-sign Lee Stecklein and Grace Zumwinkle

Defender Lee Stecklein and forward Grace Zumwinkle are staying put in Minnesota after the PWHL's Frost re-signed both players on Friday.

Zumwinkle signed a three-year contract and Stecklein a two-year deal, with both added to Minnesota's protected list in the third phase of the PWHL's expansion process.

Each of the existing PWHL teams is allowed to protect three additional players in this phase after initially being allowed to protect three.

SAINT PAUL, MN - NOVEMBER 21: Minnesota Frost defenseman Lee Stecklein (2) talks with forward Grace Zumwinkle (13) during the second period of the PWHL game between the Toronto Sceptres and Minnesota Frost on November 21st, 2025, at Grand Casino in St. Paul, MN. Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 32-year-old Stecklein is a four-time U.S. Olympian and regarded as one of women's hockey's top shutdown defenders. From Roseville, Minnesota, she is a two-time Walter Cup champion and returns for a fourth season with the Frost.

The 27-year-old Zumwinkle is a two-time U.S. Olympian and has also spent three seasons in Minnesota, and was the PWHL's 2024 rookie of the year in the league's inaugural season.

Last season, Zumwinkle finished tied for fifth in the league with a career-best 13 goals and tied for fifth with a career-best 23 points.