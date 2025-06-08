From a foster home to a doctors office, how a Minnesota man defied the odds

Curious to learn more about foster care in Minnesota, here's what you need to know

Curious to learn more about foster care in Minnesota, here's what you need to know

Curious to learn more about foster care in Minnesota, here's what you need to know

Only 3-4% of former foster youth obtain a four-year college degree according to The National Foster Youth Institute.

When WCCO met Michael Kelly a few years ago, he was a young student bucking that trend. He had not only graduated but had started medical school.

WCCO sat down with Kelly again, to reflect on his childhood growing up with Duluth, Minnesota where his life was forever changed by a court-assigned worker.

Here's the full story:

Life can change an in instant.

For Michael Kelly, his life changed when a worried court-assigned worker found out he was living in a cold garage and eating out of a shoebox.

"[the worker] said, "That's not what life is supposed to be, we are gonna put you in a foster home," Kelly recalls.

Eventually at 17 and a half, Kelly moved out of that foster home and became homeless.

"I was a transient, couch surfer," said Kelly.

Amidst the rockiness, he'd always found stability in school. Kelly got a scholarship to St. John's University.

"During college, I always had to find opportunities, during Spring break, winter break find places to stay. I didn't have a place, I didn't have a bedroom, I didn't have – the next day wasn't planned out for me it was just surviving," said Kelly.

Against all odds, he got in to Medical school at the University of Minnesota.

But things got rocky again...

"I actually failed my first medical school test, by one point, I was devastated by 69%, needed 70% to pass and I was like, 'I am done,'" said Kelly.

But he didn't let that derail him.

Kelly didn't just adjust, he thrived, helping launch a mentorship organization to support first generation students.

"I finally feel like I am in a position where I can give back. It took a lot of support from my village, but I am finally at the point I can give back and give to the community," said Kelly.

He explained the most emotional moment.

"Getting into Mayo was just something that blew my mind, extremely emotional for me," said Kelly.

A surprise that was recently revealed on residency match day.

"It was trials and tribulations but focusing on the why got me to where I am today and I am going to Mayo in two months, to be a doctor," said Kelly.

Kelly walked, and the people who've walked beside him, cheered, including his wife, who he met in college, and her family.

Kelly's mother-in-law said, "He's just a good person and it comes through in everything that he does."

Kelly's oldest friend, Mona Zeidan said, "He was very much a people pleaser and I'm not surprised he became a doctor, I am really not. He used to say when we were kids that he was gonna be a doctor and we'd chuckle about it and he did it, he did it."

YES, he did.

Kelly told WCCO, "I think at the end of the day I just want my patients to feel seen, valued and loved."

So after years of discomfort, this doctor is devoted to truly making make others feel good.

Kelly chose family medicine and wants to practice in a rural area. He says what he loves about that is that you can serve patients of all ages starting at birth and have long-term relationships.