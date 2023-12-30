Friends and family remember Steven Wirtz after he was killed Christmas Eve

An emotional night as friends and neighbors gather to remember a beloved community member

SAINT PAUL, Minn. —An emotional night for a St. Paul neighborhood, as family, friends, and neighbors gathered to remember Steven Wirtz.

Wirtz's life was tragically cut short when he and his dog were hit and killed on a Christmas Eve walk.

Just feet from where 64-year-old Wirtz lived, is a growing memorial.

Despite his tragic death, friends are remembering his positive impact.

Elmer Johnson says he was with Wirtz and his wife, Laurel-lee, just hours before the deadly crash.

"Very sad to see him go," Johnson said. "Great person that got a long with everybody."

And that was apparent by the amount of people that showed up, lit candle, shared prayers, and memories.

"We thank you for the gift your life brough to each of us," said Louise Wirtz, his sister. "We love you and remember you, Steven and Gunther."

But neighbors are furious because they say the fatal crash could have been prevented.

Carol Snyder says she's seen copper wire theft in the area, and believes the dark intersection played a role in the crash.

"I've called I've called, and I've called, and I've called," Snyder said.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter came to the vigil Saturday, and acknowledged the issue in a statement this week, saying:

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Wirtz's as they grieve the sudden and heartbreaking loss of Steven Wirtz and Gunther. This tragedy is a stark reminder that copper theft dangerously darkens streets and puts us all at risk."

Police say the driver involved in the crash is cooperating with the investigation.