The Fridley school board on Tuesday approved hiring an outside law firm to conduct an investigation into the district days after agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension visited the district office as part of an ongoing investigation.

Parents packed the school board meeting, even calling for the board members to resign. Though they demanded transparency, the school board chair said he didn't have many answers for them.

"I know you have questions about this situation," Fridley School Board Chair Jake Carnopp said during the meeting. "There is a pending investigation involving law enforcement. The district has limited, very limited information of the law enforcement inquiry and therefore we are not in the position to answer questions."

The BCA investigation comes after an October letter from the Minnesota Department of Education that was sent to school leaders, expressing "serious concerns about the financial management of Fridley Public School District" regarding an incomplete audit from the previous year.

"MDE notified Fridley of its concerns that Fridley would continue into a debt spiral where the district would rely on issuing debt to pay off debt," the letter said.

The district is fully cooperating with the investigation, Carnopp said. Superintendent Brenda Lewis and Assistant Superintendent Rochelle Cox were placed on administrative leave after an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.