Law enforcement agents visit Fridley High School in "ongoing investigation," BCA says

Law enforcement officials confirm there's an "ongoing investigation" involving Fridley High School in Fridley, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says its agents were at the school Friday, located about 4 miles north of Minneapolis.

WCCO

All public schools in Fridley are already closed Friday due to a scheduled staff evaluation and planning day, according to the district.

The BCA says there is no threat to the public and called the investigation "active."

This story will be updated.