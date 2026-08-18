Fridley man accused in $300,000 Medicaid fraud scheme

A Fridley, Minnesota, man is accused of stealing over $300,000 by billing for Medicaid services that he did not provide.

Mohamed Haji Rashid, 60, is charged in Ramsey County with nine counts of theft by false representation.

Documents say that between August 2020 and February 2025, Rashid operated Liberty Home Health Care in Minneapolis and Columbia Heights. He provided personal care assistant services and home and community based services across the Twin Cities.

Rashid billed for 3,300 instances of services he did not provide, the charges say.

One PCA he employed said he told her to bill for more hours than she actually worked. Another client said Rashid submitted claims for PCAs who did not provide services to him, the complaint says.

"Medicaid fraud steals money meant to provide healthcare to our low-income friends and neighbors," said Attorney General Keith Ellison. "It is illegal and it makes my blood boil, which is why I'm filing these charges and why I've built a strong record of holding fraudsters accountable."

On Monday, Ellison also charged a St. Paul man in a Medicaid fraud scheme linked to a sex trafficking operation.