Nonprofit gives away free guitars to kids in effort to share power of music

Music has been Terry Esau's joy for most of his life.

"My first guitar was a Silver Tone that I bought through the Sears Roebuck catalogue," Esau said.

The music business navigated him successfully through life, eventually inspiring him to start a nonprofit organization, Free Guitars For Kids or FG4K.

"We believe music has a healing property," he said. "I think when a kid gets a guitar, they just feel like something opens up inside of them."

For almost 3 years, FG4K has given away more than 4,000 guitars to young people in underserved communities.

Obadiah Gamble received a free guitar a few years ago. Now, he will be performing along with many big names at the next Free Guitars For Kids event called "Merry Axemas" on Monday.

"We've got Ryan Smith from Soul Asylum, G.B. Leighton, Johnny Holme, Billy Johnson," said Esau.

The event will give away 50 guitars to kids chosen by Free Guitars for Kids and to partnering organizations like churches, schools and music academies.

"We're gonna have a silent auction; This guitar we're giving away is signed by Ashley McBride, Tony Peterson, a few others," said Esau.

A Hall of Fame air guitarist will also be performing.

"We just wanna make sure every kid who wants to learn to play and maybe has the talent, maybe they'll become the next Hendrix, Springstreen or Prince," said Esau.

Helping kids find their voice and gain confidence through a guitar just like it did for Esau long ago.

"This thing has been part of my life and I think there are a lot of kids whose lives would be so much better if we put one of these in their hands," he said.

"Merry Axemas" will take place Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Luce Line Brewery in Plymouth. Tickets are $25.